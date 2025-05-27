© 2025 WRVO Public Media
In Good Health: Detecting And Treating Prostate Cancer

Published May 27, 2025 at 2:47 PM EDT
The news last week of former President Joe Biden's advanced prostate cancer has more people thinking and talking about the condition.

About 1 in 8 men in the U.S. are diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives. It's the most-diagnosed cancer in men and the second-leading cause of cancer-related death in American men after lung cancer. That's according to the American Cancer Society.

In this installment of our series, "In Good Health," we talk about how to detect and treat prostate cancer. Then, we switch gears to talk about the Food and Drug Administration's plans to potentially restrict access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here's a statement provided to us by the F.D.A:

