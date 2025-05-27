© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The Tea On Gossip With Kelsey McKinney

Published May 27, 2025 at 9:16 AM EDT
"Did you hear? A little birdy told me. Don't tell anyone I said this."

Human beings love to gossip. We all talk about other people – sometimes it's a good thing and sometimes it's not.

But where do we draw that line? Where and how did we learn to gossip? Are there benefits?

We talk to the creator of the "Normal Gossip" podcast, Kelsey McKinney. Her new book is all about how we talk about other people.

