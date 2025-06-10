© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The summer blockbusters we finally watched

By Glen Weldon,
Stephen ThompsonLiz MetzgerRonald Young Jr.Hafsa FathimaLennon SherburneMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published June 10, 2025 at 9:06 AM EDT
Vin Diesel in The Fast and the Furious.

Fifty years ago Steven Spielberg's Jaws was released in theaters, kicking off the summer blockbuster phenomenon. And you know a summer blockbuster when you see one: It's a film that's hugely popular and as a result, financially successful, and seen by lots of people. But not everyone has seen every last one of them. Today, we fill in some personal blockbuster gaps, and finally see a movie that absolutely everyone saw, except for us — including Armageddon, Beverly Hills Cop II, Ghost, The Fast and the Furious.

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

Glen Weldon
Stephen Thompson
Liz Metzger
Ronald Young Jr.
Hafsa Fathima
Lennon Sherburne
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
