Alt.Latino's Favorite music of 2025 (so far)

It's hard to believe it's already June. There've been so many great new releases and so many exciting new artists that it was, as always, very difficult for Anamaria Sayre and I to choose just six artists to feature.

In a year when both Bad Bunny and Natalia Lafourcad — two pillars of Latin music — both made amazing albums, Ana and I found ourselves digging deep into indie and slightly below-the-radar artists who also made fascinating music over the last six months.

We start this week by also taking note of the fact that music does not exist in a vacuum. We chat a little about how world events have had an impact on some of the folks who play Latin music and some of you regular listeners to Alt.Latino.

Lots to take in and, as always, lots of music to discover.

Artists and songs featured in this episode:

Damaris Bojor, "No es normal"

Paloma Morphy, "(sola)"

Camila Meza, "Transmutación"

Queralt Lahoz, "YNEPN" and "UnPOCO+"

Adrian Quesada, "No Juego (with Angélica Garcia)"

rusowsky, "Johnny Glamour" and "BBY ROMEO"

Credits

