Sen. Tim Kaine on why he wants to limit Trump's war powers

President Trump said on Wednesday that he hasn't decided whether the U.S. will strike Iran's nuclear facilities. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine joins us to discuss a resolution he introduced that would require approval from Congress before the U.S. military could get involved in Iran.

And, as Ukraine continues to endure deadly air strikes, the G7 conference ended with no strong condemnation of Russia or much mention of Ukraine at all. The Washington Post's Lizzie Johnson shares the latest from Kyiv.

Then, pop singer Vanessa Hernandez, known as NEZZA, sang the official Spanish version of the U.S. national anthem at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, against the wishes of the team. NEZZA explains more about her decision.

