What's at stake in the conflict between Israel and Iran?

Published June 18, 2025 at 9:36 AM EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters on board Air Force One after leaving the G7 Leaders' Summit in Alberta, Canada early on June 16, 2025. Trump said he returned to Washington ahead of schedule to try to deal with the conflict between Israel and Iran.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters on board Air Force One after leaving the G7 Leaders' Summit in Alberta, Canada early on June 16, 2025. Trump said he returned to Washington ahead of schedule to try to deal with the conflict between Israel and Iran.

The United States has worked for decades to prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon. Now Israel says it is attacking Iran to remove that threat. What are the stakes in this conflict, not only for the two nations directly involved, but for the US and the world?

Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Aaron Stein, the President of the Foreign Policy Research Institute about those stakes and the history of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East.

