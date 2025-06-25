The democratic socialist who could be the next NYC mayor

Progressive state lawmaker Zohran Mamdani stunned the political world after he defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Tuesday's hotly contested Democratic primary for NYC mayor. Errol Louis, host of NY1's Inside City Hall, joins us to discuss what it means for New York and the rest of the country.

And, when California Rep. Jimmy Gomez tried to visit an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center, he was denied access after ICE began enforcing a new rule that blocks members of Congress from making unannounced visits to detention centers. Critics say the new policy is illegal. Gomez explains his efforts to see inside immigration operations.

Then, New York is looking to expand nuclear energy after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans to build a nuclear power plant in upstate New York. The goal is to create clean and reliable power. Heatmap News' Robinson Meyer explains more.

