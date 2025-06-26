Best Of: The Future Of Fighting And Preventing Forest Fires

80 years ago, Smokey the Bear was mostly talking about campfire safety. Now? Things are a little different.

Forest fires have always been a normal part of our landscape – and a tool used by human civilizations for millennia.

But as climate change makes our landscapes hotter and drier, wildfires are getting bigger and more destructive. Fire consumed 8.9 million acres across the U.S. last year. The LA County fires this January are the costliest so far, with some estimates putting the total close to $250 billion in damages.

How can we better adapt to living with these massive fires? And how should we think about fighting – and preventing – them?

