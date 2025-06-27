Autism rates have exploded. Could the definition be partly to blame?

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has spent years spreading doubt about the safety of vaccines and linking them to autism.

Dozens of studies have debunked the theory, but it has nevertheless persisted for years. Part of the reason why may be that autism diagnoses have soared over the last few decades.

Dr. Allen Frances is psychiatrist who led the task force that created the fourth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, which expanded the definition of Autism, which he says might have played a factor in that uptick.

Rates of autism have exploded in recent decades. Could the clinical definition of autism itself be partly to blame?

