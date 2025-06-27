Supreme Court Decision on Nationwide Injunctions

The Supreme Court has come to a highly anticipated decision in the case related to birthright citizenship. The issue before the court was how lower courts should handle President Trump's executive order declaring that the children of parents who enter the U.S. illegally or on a temporary visa are not entitled to automatic citizenship. A conservative supermajority sided with the Trump administration's request to limit universal injunctions issued by federal courts.

