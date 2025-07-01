© 2025 WRVO Public Media
2025's best songs (so far)

By Hazel Cills,
Sheldon PearceRobin Hilton
Published July 1, 2025 at 10:48 AM EDT
The FKA twigs cut "Room Of Fools" is on our shortlist of the year's best songs (so far).
Jordan Hemingway
It all goes by so fast! On this week's show, with the midpoint of 2025 upon us, we hit pause to take stock of the year's best songs so far. We've got pop bangers from PinkPantheress and HAIM, a slow-burner from Lana Del Rey, dystopian rap from clipping. and more.

NPR Music editors Hazel Cills and Sheldon Pearce join host Robin Hilton to share a wildly incomplete list of the songs they've still got in heavy rotation.

Featured artists and songs:

1. PinkPantheress: "Stateside," from Fancy That
2. HAIM: "Relationships," from I quit
3. clipping.: "Keep Pushing," from Dead Channel Sky
4. Lana Del Rey: "Henry, come on" (single)
5. Oklou: "Blade Bird," from choke enough
6. Miya Folick: "This Time Around," from Erotica Veronica
7. Perfume Genius: "It's A Mirror," from Glory
8. FKA twigs: "Room Of Fools," from EUSEXUA
9. Lucius: "Gold Rush," from Lucius

Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
Sheldon Pearce
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
