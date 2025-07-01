2025's best songs (so far)

It all goes by so fast! On this week's show, with the midpoint of 2025 upon us, we hit pause to take stock of the year's best songs so far. We've got pop bangers from PinkPantheress and HAIM, a slow-burner from Lana Del Rey, dystopian rap from clipping. and more.

NPR Music editors Hazel Cills and Sheldon Pearce join host Robin Hilton to share a wildly incomplete list of the songs they've still got in heavy rotation.

Featured artists and songs:

1. PinkPantheress: "Stateside," from Fancy That

2. HAIM: "Relationships," from I quit

3. clipping.: "Keep Pushing," from Dead Channel Sky

4. Lana Del Rey: "Henry, come on" (single)

5. Oklou: "Blade Bird," from choke enough

6. Miya Folick: "This Time Around," from Erotica Veronica

7. Perfume Genius: "It's A Mirror," from Glory

8. FKA twigs: "Room Of Fools," from EUSEXUA

9. Lucius: "Gold Rush," from Lucius

'All Songs Considered' 25th anniversary segment: Our No. 1 songs from 2018

Weekly reset: Summer afternoon at the pool

