© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The Bear' is back with its strong performances intact

By Linda Holmes,
Eric DeggansLiz MetzgerJessica ReedyMike Katzif
Published July 1, 2025 at 10:52 AM EDT
Ayo Edebiri in The Bear's fourth season.
FX
Ayo Edebiri in The Bear's fourth season.

The Bear is back for a new season. The FX on Hulu series sees Carmy and Sydney (Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri) trying to get the restaurant they opened together on its feet before they run out of money. Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is thrown by his ex-wife's approaching wedding and what it's going to mean for him. Plus there's scallop drama, secret negotiations, and guest stars both new and old.

To access bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for Pop Culture Happy Hour, subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour+ at plus.npr.org/happy.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
See stories by Eric Deggans
Liz Metzger
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jessica Reedy
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jessica Reedy
Mike Katzif
[Copyright 2024 NPR]