NPR's Scott Simon inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame

July 2, 2025; Washington, D.C. – The Museum of Broadcast Communications has named Scott Simon a 2025 Radio Hall of Fame Inductee. He is part of a class of ten inductees representing current and former radio industry professionals.

Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq.

"Scott exemplifies NPR at its best — a true news omnivore, from sports to music to current affairs, covering stories large and small from across the world with deep humanity, empathy, and a dose of humor," said Katherine Maher, President and CEO of NPR. "His trusted and familiar voice has helped audiences across America explore the unfamiliar and reimagine the familiar with fresh perspective. NPR is so fortunate to have been a part of Scott's remarkable career, with yet more to come. We are proud and delighted to see him receive this well-deserved recognition."

"I am so honored to be included in the Hall of Fame," said Simon. "And I am honored to have been a small part of building the audience of millions that turn to NPR each day for information, fresh ideas, fascinating people, and yes, often just plain fun. This nice honor renews our dedication to this work we do, especially in these times."

Simon has won every major award in broadcasting, including the Peabody, the Emmy, the Columbia-DuPont, the Ohio State Award, the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award, and the Sidney Hillman Award. He received the Presidential End Hunger Award for his coverage of the Ethiopian civil war and famine, and a special citation from the Peabody Awards for his weekly essays, which were cited as "consistently thoughtful, graceful, and challenging." He has also received the Barry M. Goldwater Award from the Human Rights Fund and the Studs Terkel Award.

Simon's books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy. He is the author of the New York Times bestseller book Unforgettable: A Son, a Mother, and the Lessons of a Lifetime. He also wrote the book Just Getting Started with Tony Bennett and My Cubs: A Love Story about his lifelong fandom of the Chicago Cubs, and their historic World Series victory.

In the announcement from the Radio Hall of Fame, Kraig T. Kitchin, Co-Chair of the Radio Hall of Fame, commented: "Our 2025 Induction Ceremony and Celebration will be a special, standing room only, event honoring the talents, history and contributions of 11 incredible people. I cannot wait to celebrate the careers and impact of these men and women who've made a forever positive impact on the radio industry!"

Dennis Green, Co-Chair of the Radio Hall of Fame, said: "It is an honor to induct another amazing class of talented individuals to the Radio Hall of Fame that adds to the history of radio. These Radio Hall of Famers have entertained us, informed us, and helped to bring special moments to our lives through a medium that does this better than any other. I look forward to welcoming this year's inductees as we honor their legacies and share their stories which will serve as an inspiration for future generations to come."

David Plier, Chairman, The Museum of Broadcast Communications, added: "We're thrilled to welcome this year's class into the Radio Hall of Fame—an extraordinarily talented and diverse group of broadcasters whose voices have informed, inspired, and entertained listeners across America. This year's inductees reflect the depth, creativity, and cultural impact of radio across generations and formats. We're especially excited to celebrate the Class of 2025 as we bring the Induction Ceremony back to Chicago."

Simon joins public media Radio Hall of Fame inductees including Maria Martin (Legend, 2024), Nina Totenberg (2023), Bill Siemering (2021), Cokie Roberts (2020), Ira Glass (2014), Fresh Air with Terry Gross (2012), Carl Kassel (2010), Marian McPartland (2007), Bob Edwards (2004), Tom and Ray Magliozzi and Car Talk (1998), Susan Stamberg (1996), Garrison Keillor (1994), and All Things Considered (1993).

The inductees will be honored at the in-person 2025 Radio Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the Swissotel Hotel in Chicago.

