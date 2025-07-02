Poll: most Americans think democracy is under serious threat

Most Americans are worried about democracy, have little faith in their political leaders, and disapprove of President Trump's job performance, according to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll. We break down the results and look at the implications.

This episode: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

Copyright 2025 NPR