Poll: most Americans think democracy is under serious threat

By Deepa Shivaram,
Domenico MontanaroMara Liasson
Published July 2, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT

Most Americans are worried about democracy, have little faith in their political leaders, and disapprove of President Trump's job performance, according to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll. We break down the results and look at the implications.

This episode: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
