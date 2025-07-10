After devastating floods a Central Texas community comes together

It's been nearly a week since devastating flooding tore through Kerr County, Texas killing more than a hundred people.

Now, after unimaginable tragedy, residents are coming together to help each other move forward.

NPR's Juana Summers and producers Erika Ryan and Tyler Bartlam visited the City West Church, which has transformed from a house of worship into a pop up food distribution site serving thousands of meals to the community and first responders.

