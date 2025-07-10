© 2025 WRVO Public Media
After devastating floods a Central Texas community comes together

Published July 10, 2025 at 9:11 AM EDT
Coach Tate DeMasco, Athletic Director and Head Football Coach for Ingram Tom Moore High School in Ingram, Tx., delivers hot meals and cold drinks to neighborhoods and relief workers along the Guadalupe River that were heavily impacted by the 4th of July flooding. The meals are provided by Mercy Chefs, a disaster and humanitarian relief organization.
Katie Hayes Luke
It's been nearly a week since devastating flooding tore through Kerr County, Texas killing more than a hundred people.

Now, after unimaginable tragedy, residents are coming together to help each other move forward.

NPR's Juana Summers and producers Erika Ryan and Tyler Bartlam visited the City West Church, which has transformed from a house of worship into a pop up food distribution site serving thousands of meals to the community and first responders.

