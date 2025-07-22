'I Know What You Did Last Summer' gets hooked on nostalgia

© 2025 WRVO Public Media
By Stephen Thompson,
Reanna CruzJordan CrucchiolaRoxana HadadiCarly RubinMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published July 22, 2025 at 8:55 AM EDT
Chase Sui Wonders in I Know What You Did Last Summer.
Brook Rushton
/
Sony Pictures
Chase Sui Wonders in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

In the original I Know What You Did Last Summer, some very '90s teenagers are targeted by a killer clad in fisherman's garb and armed with a hook. Nearly 30 years later, a new sequel fires up a very similar plot. The movie includes a new group of young people — including Chase Sui Wonders and Madelyn Cline — and a few key survivors from the first go-'round (Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.) But does it live up to the legacy of the original?

