© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One Doctor's Story After Another Violent Weekend in Gaza

By Sacha Pfeiffer,
Christine Arrasmith
Published July 22, 2025 at 8:58 AM EDT
People and traffic pass the fence of the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis which was hit in an Israeli strike at dawn that targeted the southern Gaza Strip city on May 13.
Eyad Baba
/
AFP via Getty Images
People and traffic pass the fence of the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis which was hit in an Israeli strike at dawn that targeted the southern Gaza Strip city on May 13.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPRNPR Podcasts
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer
Christine Arrasmith
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now