© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lesotho Declares State of Disaster After U.S. Tariffs. Rescissions Impact U.N.

By Kate Bartlett,
Michele KelemenChristine Arrasmith
Published July 24, 2025 at 9:09 AM EDT
An overview of textile factories on July 5, 2025 in Ha Thetsane Industrial Area in Maseru, Lesotho. The tiny mountain kingdom has around 35,000 garment workers and many of them face an uncertain future.
Per-Anders Pettersson
/
Getty Images Europe
An overview of textile factories on July 5, 2025 in Ha Thetsane Industrial Area in Maseru, Lesotho. The tiny mountain kingdom has around 35,000 garment workers and many of them face an uncertain future.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPRNPR Podcasts
Kate Bartlett
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen
Christine Arrasmith
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now