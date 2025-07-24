© 2025 WRVO Public Media
What Bove's nomination says about Trump's future judge picks

By Carrie Johnson,
Sarah McCammonMara Liasson
Published July 24, 2025 at 9:11 AM EDT

Emil Bove has been behind many of the Justice Department's most controversial recent decisions, and now he's President Trump's nominee to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals. We discuss the controversy around Bove's nomination and what it could mean for future judicial appointments.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, justice correspondent Carrie Johnson, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.


This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
