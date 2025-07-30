© 2025 WRVO Public Media
'Happy Gilmore 2' plays another round of the same game

By Stephen Thompson,
Tre'vell AndersonReanna CruzLiz MetzgerJanae MorrisMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published July 30, 2025 at 9:19 AM EDT
Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2.
Scott Yamano
/
Netflix
Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2.

It's been almost 30 years since Happy Gilmore gave Adam Sandler one of his best-loved movie roles. The rowdy golf comedy gets a belated sequel on Netflix — full of callbacks, flashbacks, fan service, and so many cameos from the golf world and beyond. But how does Happy Gilmore 2 compare to the original?

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

To access bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for Pop Culture Happy Hour, subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour+ at plus.npr.org/happy.

Copyright 2025 NPR

