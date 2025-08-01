© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The Trump administration takes on higher ed

By Domenico Montanaro,
Deepa ShivaramSequoia Carrillo
Published August 1, 2025 at 9:38 AM EDT

The Trump administration says it is investigating whether dozens of universities have violated civil rights protections. We discuss the allegations, universities' settlements with the administration, and what's behind all of it.

This episode: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, education reporter Sequoia Carrillo, and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.


This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
Sequoia Carrillo
Sequoia Carrillo is an assistant editor for NPR's Education Team. Along with writing, producing, and reporting for the team, she manages the Student Podcast Challenge.
