The best new albums out Aug. 8

It's Friday, and while you may be hard at work thinking about what your song of the summer is — or what it should be — over here in the land of New Music Friday, we've been focused on the future. Over the past few weeks, we've been previewing dozens of the albums that hit streaming today, Aug. 8, in order to present to you, the listener, a short list of potential new faves.

This week, we loved Atlanta rapper J.I.D's highly anticipated God Does Like Ugly, which is overflowing with features from Clipse, Vince Staples and Ty Dolla $ign to name a few. Amaarae's BLACK STAR is a futuristic album steeped in nostalgia (with a necessary cameo from PinkPantheress). And Ethel Cain returns with a prequel to her epochal album Preacher's Daughter; it's called Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You.

Stephen Thompson welcomes DeShun Nance from NPR Member station WJSU's The Sipp to the show to discuss these albums and more favorites out this week. Listen to the show beginning at 3 a.m. ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Starting Five

Salomé Gomis-Trezise / Amaarae.

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 J.I.D, God Does Like Ugly (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: EARTHGANG, Dreamville

💿 Ethel Cain, Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You (Stream)

RIYL: Haunted houses, southern gothic

💿 Amaarae, BLACK STAR (Stream)

RIYL: Tems, PinkPantheress

💿 Charley Crockett, Dollar a Day (Stream)

RIYL: Sturgill Simpson, Sierra Ferrell

💿 Gordi, Like Plasticine (Stream)

RIYL: Lucius, Bon Iver

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

Hunter Holder / Big Freedia.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Hayes Carll, We're Only Human

💿 Big Freedia, Pressing Onward

💿 Ashley Monroe, Tennessee Lightning

💿 Bryson Tiller, The Vices

💿 Ada Lea, when i paint my masterpiece

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

The Long List

Rob Jones for Khroma Collective / Cameo Blush.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Electronic/Out There

Cameo Blush, Grace In Motion EP

EP Phil Elverum & Arrington de Dionyso, GIANT OPENING MOUTH ON THE GROUND

DJ K, RADIO LIBERTADORA!

Mechatok, Wide Awake

Ninajirachi, I Love My Computer

Valesuchi, Futuro Cercano

Classical

Joe Hisaishi, Joe Hisaishi Conducts

Tamar Sagiv, Shades of Mourning

Country/Folk/Americana

Bailey Zimmerman, Different Night Same Rodeo

Jazz

John McLaughlin, Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2022

Tom Gershwin, Wellspring

Pop

David Franklin Courtright, Brutal Tenderness

Blessing Offor, Real

Conor Matthews, Magic

Elijah Waters, Violence!

Good Charlotte, Motel Du Cap

Jonas Brothers, Greetings From Your Hometown

mgk, lost americana

R&B/Soul

Craig David, Commitment

Kaash Paige, KAASHMYCHECKS EP

EP Isaia Huron, CONCUBANIA

iyla, WEEPING ANGEL

Jenevieve, CRYSALIS

Lew Apollo, Fool's Gold

Majestic Arrows, The Magic of the Majestic Arrows (Reissue)

Odyssey, Odyssey (Reissue)

V/A, Stax Revue: Live In '65!

Rap/Hip-Hop

Gunna, The Last Wun

DJ Premier and Roc Marciano, The Coldest Profession

Mozzy, INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS 2

Young Nudy, PARADISE

Rock/Alt/Indie

Galaxie 500, CBGB 12.13.88

Les Rallizes Dénudés, Jittoku '76

Westside Cowboy, This Better Be Something Great EP

EP Teethe, Magic of the Sale

The Black Keys, No Rain, No Flowers

Thee Oh Sees, ABOMINATION REVEALED AT LAST

America, Hearts (Reissue)

Anamanaguchi, Anyway

Animals in Exile, Animals in Exile

BABYMETAL, Metal Forth

Bad Suns, Accelerator

Chris Staples, Don't Worry

Crypt Sermon, Saturnian Appendices

Field Medic, Surrender Instead

Humour, Learning Greek

Lydia Night, Parody of Pleasure

Mild Orange, The//Glow

NEWMEN, Terminal Beach

No Joy, Bugland

P.G. Six, The Well of Memory (2025 Expanded Edition)

Primitive Impulse, Piss It Away

Shepparton Airplane, Forecast

T. Hardy Morris, Artificial Tears

The Royston Club, Song for the Spine

The Unknowns, Looking From The Outside

Theurgion, All Under Heaven

Warburton, Hurricane

Wombo, Danger in Fives

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: DeShun Nance, The Sipp

Audio Producer: Noah Caldwell

Digital Producer: Elle Mannion

Production Assistant: Dora Levite

Editor: Otis Hart

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Copyright 2025 NPR