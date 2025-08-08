© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why is Chile’s Birth Rate Plummeting?

By Greg Dixon,
Brian Mann
Published August 8, 2025 at 2:50 PM EDT
Macarena Lagos, 19, Florencia Contreras, 23, and Mariana Sanhueza, 21, are design students at the Catholic University in Santiago, Chile. All three voiced strong reservations about having children. They worry that motherhood would limit their freedom and choices.
Tamara Merino for NPR
Macarena Lagos, 19, Florencia Contreras, 23, and Mariana Sanhueza, 21, are design students at the Catholic University in Santiago, Chile. All three voiced strong reservations about having children. They worry that motherhood would limit their freedom and choices.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPRNPR Top Stories
Greg Dixon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Greg Dixon
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
See stories by Brian Mann
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now