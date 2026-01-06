Statement from NPR on dissolution of CPB

The end of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) marks the close of a defining chapter in American public media. It does not mark the end of our mission.

WASHINGTON, D.C.; January 6, 2025 — For nearly 60 years, CPB has been a cornerstone of public broadcasting in the United States. Over its history, CPB has been a source of vital funding for local stations and a champion of music and educational programming — helping make independent journalism and essential community programming possible in this country. We are deeply grateful to CPB and its staff for their decades of service to the American people.

While the structures that surround us may change, the need for public media has never been greater, and our commitment to serving the public with free, reliable, and independent journalism is unwavering. NPR, local stations, and national organizations who believe in a free and independent press, supported by audiences in every corner of the nation, will continue to provide rigorous, trustworthy reporting. We will continue this work with resolve and creativity, powered by the public trust that has sustained us this far.

