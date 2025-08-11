In ‘Weapons’, the kids aren't at all right, not in the slightest, nope
The intriguing and seriously creepy new film Weapons follows what happens after 17 third graders get out of their beds on the same night, at the same time, and disappear. The community points fingers at the students' teacher, played by Julia Garner. The latest film from Zach Cregger (Barbarian), Weapons explores why one student was spared that fateful night. There's a clear answer – but we guarantee it's not one you'll see coming.
