A large solar farm is planned for Madison County. Many officials and residents don't want it

As New York continues to work towards achieving its climate goals, it’s finding resistance for some wind and solar projects in more rural areas of the state. In Madison County, officials aren’t happy with how plans for a massive solar farm have played out in their community.

68,000 people live in Madison County, a picturesque area that is dotted with historic villages and rolling hills, nestled between Utica and Syracuse. Much of it is farmland. It’s the loss of that farmland that Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Cunningham is concerned about the most.

“The Town of Fenner is going to lose 20% of their prime farmland,” said Cunningham. “And, you know, I just think that's irresponsible for us to be putting solar arrays on prime farmland when it could go…there are lots of other options, you know, parking lots and highway medians.”

At issue is news this summer that the state issued a final siting permit to Cyprus Creek Renewables to develop Oxbow Hill Solar, a 140-megawatt solar array in the Town of Fenner.

Cunningham says the county is disappointed that their concerns about the project have been ignored. He said Madison County isn’t opposed to renewable energy, noting it is home to the first New York state wind project that’s gone full cycle, as well as other earth friendly projects. But he said that hasn’t stopped the state from plowing ahead with their 1,600-acre project, opposed by 90% of people at public hearings.

Cunningham said he’s aware of the economics of it all. Landowners make 20 times more renting to an energy company as opposed to a farmer. But he believes it conflicts with other state initiatives. For example, the growth of Chobani and other dairies across upstate New York that require more milk for their expansion.

“They need 13 million pounds of milk a day,” he said. “And so all these farmers are getting hit by Chobani saying, ‘can you supply us milk?’ And they're like, ‘well, we're running out of land, we're covering it with solar panels.’”

Not to mention the fact that the issue is creating rifts between landowners and people that don’t want the project.

“You know, people are waving with their middle finger at each other that used to be friends,” Cunningham said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she understands the frustration but is defending the moves. Speaking in Syracuse in July, Hochul said the state is in the midst of an energy revolution.

“Communities have to step up,” Hochul said. “I mean it's hard. I understand this. But this will power 23,000 homes. What is the alternative if we don't find ways to have renewable clean energy to protect our environment as dictated by our state law? All communities have to understand the important role they play.”

Cunningham said he continues to lobby the state about the project, looking for any kind of traction, but so far he isn’t getting anywhere.

“We're still trying to persuade the governor that we're all for renewables, but let us have our home rule,” he said. “Let us do it the way that the towns want to be able to do it. I mean, we produce a lot of power now and we've done it very efficiently. To take home rule away and just say it's going to be here, no matter what we say? It's very frustrating for our communities.”

Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2027, and be completed in 2028.