Can you copyright artwork made using AI?

By Emma Jacobs,
Wailin WongJulia RitcheyKate Concannon
Published August 25, 2025 at 9:29 AM EDT

Copyright is the legal system used to reward and protect creations made by humans. But with growing adoption of artificial intelligence, does copyright extend to artwork that’s made using AI? Today on the show, how a test case over a Vincent Van Gogh mashup is testing the boundaries of copyright law.   

Emma Jacobs
Wailin Wong
Julia Ritchey
Kate Concannon
