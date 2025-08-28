© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Upstate brings its mobile mammography van to the NYS Fair for Women's Day

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published August 28, 2025 at 4:57 AM EDT
Upstate's mammography van offers mammograms on Women's Day at the New York State Fair
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
Upstate's mammography van offers mammograms on Women's Day at the New York State Fair

A blue and pink van was parked near Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds Wednesday with the aim of saving lives.

Upstate Medical’s mobile mammography van offered mammograms to women over the age of 40, using the same kind of equipment you’d find at the doctor’s office, in a more casual setting.

Linda Veit, assistant vice president of community relations at Upstate, said the van is part of the “She Matters” program, and she said when it comes to breast cancer, early detection is key.

"So many times it's so small, it can't be felt, and it can't be detected, unless it's detected by imaging, so that's why we recommended an annual screening mammogram for women over 40 with no issues every year,” she said.

The van was part of a Women’s Day resource fair sponsored by Fidelis Care. Fidelis director of sales and marketing Shannon Lombardo said in addition to the mammograms, the fair offered blood pressure screenings and resources on everything from wellness to mental health.

"I think women are so busy in their careers or raising families that they don't take care of themselves,” she said. "This is a great opportunity for them to take time for them. And we're here for their health."

And as for Upstate’s mammography van crew, the work doesn’t end at the fair. Veit said the van has a number of upcoming appearances throughout central New York and nearby counties.
