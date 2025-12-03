William Kyle III makes a late go-ahead free throw and Syracuse takes down No. 13 Tennessee 62-60

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Nate Kingz scored a career-high 19 points, William Kyle III made a go-ahead free throw with 13.8 seconds left, and Syracuse held off No. 13 Tennessee 62-60 on Tuesday night.

J.J. Starling hit a 3-pointer and a short jumper to give the Orange (5-3) a 60-56 lead with 2:05 remaining. But jumpers by Jaylen Carey and Bishop Boswell tied it at 60-all with 38 seconds to go.

Kyle, who had six blocks, was fouled by Boswell on Syracuse's next possession. He missed his first attempt but made the second. Sadiq White added a free throw to close out the scoring and hand the Vols (7-2) their second consecutive loss.

After losing to then-No. 3 Houston, Kansas and No. 15 Iowa State last week at the Players Era tournament, the Orange badly needed a win against a quality opponent. The Orange rose to the challenge.

Kingz scored all of his points in the first half. Starling finished with 12 points, and Kyle and White chipped in with 10 each.

Jaylen Carey led the Vols with 22 points. Nate Ament had 11, six below his season average, and Ja'Kobi Gillespie added 10.

The Orange outscored Tennessee 10-2 to open the second half and opened its largest lead at 50-41 on a 3-pointer by Kiyan Anthony, but the Vols responded with a 10-0 run to take a 51-50 lead on a layup by Gillespie with 7:33 remaining.

Both teams struggled at the start, going a combined 9-of-24 in the first eight minutes. The Vols went more than four minutes before hitting their first field goal. Tennessee had 12 second-chance points to the Orange's five. The first half saw eight ties and 12 lead changes and ended with Syracuse holding a 32-30 advantage.

Kingz surpassed his career high of 15 points in the first half, scoring 19 of the Orange's points on 6-of-10 shooting. His teammates were a combined 5 of 16. Carey led Tennessee with 10.

Syracuse played its fourth straight game without scoring leader Donnie Freeman, who suffered a foot injury against Monmouth on Nov. 18.

Up next

The Vols are home Saturday for a showdown against No. 14 Illinois.

Syracuse hosts St. Joseph's Dec. 11.