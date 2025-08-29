Albany start-up’s nature-inspired catheter technology will benefit stroke victims

A STEAM Garden biomed client has received a FuzeHub grant to move forward a project to help stroke victims.

An Albany biomed start-up has been awarded a $65,000 grant to support its work helping stroke victims. This year’s annual manufacturing grant from the Jeff Lawrence Innovation Fund, which is designed to spur technology development and commercialization statewide, was awarded to six projects, including the medical firm at the STEAM Garden in the Central Avenue Business Improvement District.

Patty Rechberger is with the grant administrator, FuzeHub: "And the first awardee is STEAM Garden and Emboa Medical, with the Biomimetic aspiration thrombectomy catheter."

Central Avenue BID executive director Anthony Capece says including Emboa, STEAM Garden is presently hosting 18 start-up businesses.

"We're a not-for-profit incubator. We're not here to make money. Our goal is to actually get people to move their businesses into this neighborhood and revitalize it so it's (a) very low cost barrier of entry. And then incubation can start at $150 which includes access to all the services here in the building, Wi-fi, startup, and then we have access to scholarships and donors who contribute money to help support the entrepreneur ecosystem here," Capece said.

That ecosystem enticed Emboa CEO Ángel Enríquez [an-hell enrikkez] to set up shop at STEAM. Prior to moving to the Capial Region, Enríquez studied mechanical engineering in his native Puerto Rico, then moved on to Purdue University where he earned a PhD degree in Biomedical Engineering.

Enríquez focused on enhancing medical devices and helping a surgeon who was looking for a better way to remove blood clots in the brain associated with having a stroke. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States in 2022, 1 in 6 deaths (17.5%) from cardiovascular disease was due to stroke. The design for the catheter, co-created by Enríquez, was inspired by a serpent.

"Over time, we achieved a design that is simple yet elegant, that uses nature's inspiration, basically. So we looked at how do predators right now better eat or remove tissue from their prey, right? And looking at the snake specifically, they have a curvature to their teeth that is meant to trap their prey. And so we've looked at that morphology or that structure of the teeth and tried to apply it to the catheters, and we saw some great results as we continued on with our testing," said Enríquez.

The catheter copies the design of the boa constrictor’s teeth and is deployed to snag blood clots without tearing them, an approach intended to improve the outcome for stroke patients.

The CDC says high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, and diabetes are the leading causes of stroke. Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. Every 3 minutes and 14 seconds, someone dies of stroke in this country.

Enríquez, 31, went on to lead efforts to commercialize the new catheter, securing university funding and government grants. At Albany’s STEAM Garden he oversees design and manufacturing.

"We've been gaining a lot of traction through these different funding opportunities that are non dilutive, right? We're not giving away part of our company to get these funds. Over the past two years, we've gained over $200,000 just in those types of opportunities. And now we're at a stage where we want to go to the next level, and that's what we're trying to do here in Albany, actually create manufacturing in-house and try to develop the testing in house as well, so we can get this to market and go through the FDA regulations," said Enríquez, noting that the Capital Region's ecosystem for economic entrepreneurship is second to none.

Enríquez says Emboa holds a provisional patent and has a patent application pending for the catheter, which represents technology that was unheard of just 20 years ago. He's hopeful the eventual product launch will be embraced by area hospitals like Albany Med.

"I think it can have an effect. Definitely. How significant it is, is difficult to determine. But what's important is also the population understanding what constitutes a stroke, when to recognize it and when to get people to the emergency room as quickly as possible. I think that's what's going to really make the mark," Enríquez said.

The American Heart Association says to remember the FAST acronym to notice symptoms. Those are Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficult and then, T - time to call 9-1-1.

Patients could benefit from this new technology soon…Enríquez envisions bringing the catheter to market by late 2027.