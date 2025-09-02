© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Drivers reminded to be alert during back to school time

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published September 2, 2025 at 5:49 PM EDT
School buses in Onondaga County are being outfitted with cameras that can identify vehicles that pass a stopped school bus
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
School buses in Onondaga County are being outfitted with cameras that can identify vehicles that pass a stopped school bus

Expect the unexpected. That’s the advice for drivers this week from AAA, as thousands of local students head back to school.

Mark Gruba from AAA said this is the 79th year of the organization’s “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” campaign, reminding drivers to be vigilant as school gets underway.

"Keep in mind: children are often the least predictable and can be the most difficult to see, especially those little kindergarteners," said Gruba.

New York State Trooper Lynnea Crane said drivers need to limit distractions, follow speed limits in school zones, and use special care around school buses.

"No exceptions, no excuses, passing a stopped school bus is not only illegal, it's incredibly dangerous,” Crane said. “Yellow flashing lights means the bus is preparing to stop. Slow down and be ready. Don't speed up and try to beat the bus."

In addition to experienced drivers watching for students and buses, AAA driving instructor Richard Hyman said keep in mind, there are plenty of inexperienced young drivers who may have gotten their licenses over the summer.

He tells his students, when you’re on the road, be patient.

"Tell them not to rush,” he said. “Leave extra time to go to school if you're driving."

Hyman advises parents to also remind teen drivers to bring their licenses with them and make sure they and all of their passengers are wearing their seatbelts.
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
