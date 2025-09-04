© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Onondaga County to use dead birds to track the spread of mosquito borne viruses

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published September 4, 2025 at 6:02 AM EDT
Tom
/
Flickr

Onondaga County is asking residents to bring dead birds to the health department so they can be tested for mosquito borne illnesses.

The county is collaborating with Update Medical University on a public health initiative that will use the dead birds to track the spread of diseases like West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

Health Department officials now report three human cases of West Nile virus in Onondaga County residents this summer. So, as the virus continues to be an active threat, a public health initiative will use dead bird testing to identify the virus in early stages. The Thangamani Lab at Upstate’s Center for Vector-Borne Diseases will test the birds. Director Saravanan Thangamani said a bird can be an early indicator of the location of the virus.
“Mosquitoes acquire the virus from the birds and then humans get it from the mosquito. So definitely it gives us maybe a month or two early warning,” Thangamani said.

Until now, viruses were tracked by checking mosquito traps. Thangamani said crows, blue jays and other perching birds are most likely carrying the virus.

People can use a trash bag, a regular trash bag to actually collect them and then wrap it and then tie with a rubber band or maybe a thread and then bring it to the county,” he said. “I think that it's best to keep them in the garage. I wouldn't put it anywhere inside their house. I'll keep it in the garage and then bring it to the county health department as soon as possible.”

Thangamani admits we’re coming to the end of mosquito season in central New York, but adds this program will rev up again in the spring, giving the county that early warning that could prevent the spread of the virus that can lead to serious neurological problems or death.

Residents can bring the birds to the health department’s office on Rte. 31 in Clay.
Tags
Regional NewsWest Nile VirusEEE
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ellen Abbott
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now