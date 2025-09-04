© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The million dollar mystery behind Milk.com

By Alex Mayyasi,
Jeff GuoJess JiangWilla Rubin
Published September 4, 2025 at 9:22 AM EDT
Courtesy of Dan Bornstein

When we stumbled upon Milk.com, we were mystified. It appears to be someone's personal website. But memorable domain names can be worth a million dollars or more. So, why is someone using this valuable internet real estate to post their resume and favorite recipes?  

Back in the internet's early days, it was easy to get a domain name. They were cheap or even free. The first people to grab them may now be holding onto assets that can sell for millions of dollars. These potential profits have attracted a unique breed of investor who buys and sells domain names, gambling on the value of everyday words.  

On our latest show: What is a domain really worth? And we ask the owner of milk.com why he's not selling — and if there's a price that might change his mind.

This episode was hosted by Alex Mayyasi and Jeff Guo. It was produced by Willa Rubin and edited by Jess Jiang. It was fact-checked by Sierra Juarez and engineered by James Willetts. Alex Goldmark is Planet Money's executive producer.

Music: Audio Network - "Jazz Club Beat," "Feeling Free," Universal Music Production - "Say My Name."

Copyright 2025 NPR
Alex Mayyasi
Alex Mayyasi is a longtime contributor to Planet Money and the author of Planet Money: A Guide to the Economic Forces That Shape Your Life (April 2026). Previously he was the founding editor of Gastro Obscura, which earned two James Beard Awards and published a bestselling travel book, and a writer and editor at Priceonomics.
Jeff Guo
Jeff Guo (he/him) is a co-host and reporter for Planet Money, NPR's award-winning podcast that finds creative, entertaining ways to make sense of the complicated forces that move our economy. He joined the team in 2022.
Jess Jiang
Jess Jiang is the producer for NPR's international podcast, Rough Translation. Previously, Jess was a producer for Planet Money. In 2014, she won an Emmy for the team's T-shirt project. She followed the start of the t-shirt's journey, from cotton farms in Mississippi to factories in Indonesia. But her biggest prize has been getting to drive a forklift, back hoe, and a 35-ton digger for a story. Jess got her start in public radio at Studio 360—though, if you search hard enough, you can uncover a podcast she made back in college.
Willa Rubin
Willa Rubin is an associate producer at Planet Money, and she likes telling stories that explore how the economy impacts everyday people. Before joining Planet Money, she helped launch and co-produced Gimlet Media and the Wall Street Journal's podcast "The Journal," a daily news show which has won awards from the New York Press Club and from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing. She previously interned at The Indicator from Planet Money. She has a master's degree in journalism from the Craig Newmark School of Journalism at CUNY and studied politics at Oberlin College. She's a lifelong New Yorker and loves cats.
