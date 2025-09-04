With school back in session, Syracuse begins second phase of school zone safety program

As school starts in the city of Syracuse this week, people driving near schools should be aware of new efforts by the city to keep streets safe.

This week begins the next phase of a school zone traffic enforcement program. Mayor Ben Walsh said that means speed and red-light cameras will be operating to help protect students on their way to and from schools.

Violations for speeding or running red lights in a school zone start at $50 with a $25 penalty for non-payment.

“Our goal here is not to hurt people financially, it's not a money grab, and accordingly part of the process is including a warning period,” said Walsh.

That warning period is in effect for 60 days to adjust to the new potential for tickets.

“From the rollout on September 3, people will be getting warnings if you're if you're caught by one of our cameras speeding in a school zone or running a red light, both of which you shouldn't do, you will get a warning before you get a ticket for 60 days,” Walsh said. “After that 60-day notice that those warnings, combined with a robust public communications plan, we will begin ticketing after that.”

Walsh says this program complements the city’s school bus stop arm camera program, which targets motorists illegally passing school buses. The fine for passing a stopped school bus in Syracuse is $250.

Onondaga County is starting a similar program across parts of the county. 500 buses in six school districts have been outfitted with new cameras that detect and identify vehicles that pass a stopped school bus. Anyone who passes a stopped bus will be mailed a ticket and will have to pay a $250 fine.