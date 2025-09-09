© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Michigan judge dismisses charges against 15 pro-Trump 'fake electors'

By NPR Washington Desk
Published September 9, 2025 at 12:13 PM EDT
Michigan District Court Judge Kristen Simmons speaks Tuesday in Lansing while dismissing the criminal cases against 15 people accused of acting falsely as electors for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Paul Sancya
/
AP
Michigan District Court Judge Kristen Simmons speaks Tuesday in Lansing while dismissing the criminal cases against 15 people accused of acting falsely as electors for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

A Michigan judge has dismissed criminal charges against 15 people who signed false certificates saying Donald Trump won the state's electoral votes in 2020.

It's the latest loss for prosecutors' efforts to hold accountable people associated with Trump's attempt to overturn his election loss.

In May, an Arizona judge sent that state's so-called "fake elector" case back to a grand jury. The Nevada case is stuck in a jurisdictional issue after a court dismissed the case last year.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

NPR Washington Desk
