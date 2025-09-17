© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Hochul touts state investment to boost technology for police departments

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published September 17, 2025 at 6:25 AM EDT
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the Public Safety Building in Syracuse Monday, September 15, 2025.
Darren McGee
/
Office of the Governor
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the Public Safety Building in Syracuse Monday, September 15, 2025.

The Syracuse Police Department is using state money to boost the technology officers use to do their job.

Gov. Kathy Hochul met with law enforcement leaders in Syracuse this week to see how central New York is spending $1.3 million in state funding. So, she met Spot the robot dog. The quadruped robot has four legs, a camera instead of a head, and other technology that can communicate with its handler. The robot can do almost anything a police dog or police officer can do, according to Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile.

“We have used it on actual barricaded situations,” Cecile said. “It can open doors, it can go upstairs, it can go in, it can listen, it can hear, it can watch, and it can actually talk. And it will certainly save flesh and blood canines from going in there. And I think down the road it will actually safeguard officers, our SWAT members, and even the subject inside will come out.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul watches a demonstration of a SPOT robotic police dog in Syracuse Monday September 15, 2025
Darren McGee
/
Office of the Governor
Gov. Kathy Hochul watches a demonstration of a SPOT robotic police dog in Syracuse Monday September 15, 2025

Spot is just one of the new high tech options for police. They have also received funding for LED lighting for crime hot spots, and drones.

“We can buy equipment, we can help the officers on the street with these force multipliers, which is technology,” said Cecile. “The newest thing this year is going to be this first responder drone that's going to go out to calls and help us again with surveillance, with information before the officers even arrive.”

Hochul noted that crime in Syracuse is down around 28% from last year. More specifically, violent offenses are down 18%. Hochul said the state is investing $127 million in police departments across the state to help purchase new technology.

Hochul said crime statistics like Syracuse’s show that the investment is delivering results.

“We're safer than we were, but not resting on our laurels,” Hochul said. “No mission accomplished here.”
Syracuse Police Department Kathy Hochul
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
