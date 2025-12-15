After 8 years as Syracuse Mayor, Ben Walsh to lead New York State Canal Corporation

We’re learning more about what’s next for Syracuse mayor Ben Walsh, after he leaves the role at the end of the year.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Walsh will be the next director of the New York State Canal Corporation. The Syracuse mayor, who has been in the role since 2018, will be succeeded by Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens in January.

Hochul cited Walsh’s experience with a number of things, including revitalizing neighborhoods, promoting growth, and guiding the city through the COVID-19 pandemic, as assets that will help him do well in the new role.

New York’s canal system includes four historic canals: Erie, Champlain, Oswego, and Cayuga-Seneca. Those connect hundreds of communities across the state.

The Erie Canal recently held its bicentennial celebration.

In a statement, Walsh said: “New York State’s canal system is a jewel, and I have seen firsthand the positive impact the people of the New York State Canal Corporation have made on the economy, recreation and environment in communities across Upstate New York. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and NYPA President and CEO Justin Driscoll for asking me to join the Canal Corporation team and build on the history, progress and potential of the canal system.”

Outgoing New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton, who will retire at the end of the month, said in a statement: “Ben Walsh is a proven municipal chief executive and independent thinker to steer New York’s 200-year-old Canal system into its next century of service. Mayor Walsh will bring the proud legacy of public service and an accomplished record of leading a major upstate city on the Erie Canal to ensure New York’s iconic waterway will continue to fuel the growth and sustainability of more than 200 canal communities along its shores.”

