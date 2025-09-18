Diaper costs out of reach for thousands of local families

CNY Diaper Bank founder and director Michela Hugo said hundreds of diaper banks across the country are participating in Diaper Need Awareness Week.

"We need this week to build awareness, so that people understand that there are families every day who are experiencing this crisis and that we are doing work every day to try and address it," Hugo said.

Hugo said in Onondaga County, more than 10,000 children under age three are diaper insecure. The CNY Diaper Bank reaches about 4,000 babies each month.

Hugo said WIC and SNAP don’t cover diaper costs, and families who are struggling financially often pay more.

"They can't afford to go to BJ's,” she said. “They don't have the cash on hand to buy a large box where the cost per diaper is lower, so a lot of times they're buying small packs, where the cost per diaper is that much higher."

This can lead to families rationing diapers or cutting other necessities from their budgets.

"Babies have to have diapers. Every single day, they need to six to ten diaper changes a day to stay healthy, for their skin to stay clean and dry," said Hugo.

The CNY Diaper Bank is having a match campaign until Oct. 15. Thanks to a grant, financial donations will be doubled up to $10,000.

People can also donate diapers or host a diaper drive to help.