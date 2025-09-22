© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State DEC updates personnel policies after June death of assistant forest ranger in Adirondacks

WRVO | By NCPR News
Published September 22, 2025 at 5:40 AM EDT
NYS Assistant Forest Ranger Brendan Jackson hiking in the Adirondacks
Caitlin Kelly
NYS Assistant Forest Ranger Brendan Jackson hiking in the Adirondacks

State environmental officials are in the process of updating their procedures for tracking personnel out in the backcountry.

That was prompted by the death of New York State Assistant Forest Ranger Brendan Jackson earlier this summer.

Jackson died while working and camping in a remote area of the Adirondacks. His body was found over a week after his last communication with the DEC.

Commissioner Amanda Lefton told public radio’s The Capitol Pressroom that the system for checking on rangers, stewards and other personnel when out in the field overnight has been strengthened since then.

"And actually what we're doing now is we're going through a process of looking at every single policy that we have for actually all of our ECOs and Rangers, our different policies for dispatch and many other things," said Lefton.

She said the reevaluation is part of a "broader effort of continuing to invest and support those team members," but acknowledged that it was "motivated by that initial review we did of our policies following [the death of] AFR Jackson."

Jackson's death sparked widespread calls for DEC reforms. The changes come after more than 6,000 people signed a petition demanding changes to the state’s system of monitoring their personnel.
Tags
Regional NewsAdirondacks
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now