Autism researcher breaks down Trump’s claims on Tylenol

On Monday, the Trump administration linked the use of Tylenol with rising autism rates, but science doesn't support that claim. Guest host Sydney Lupkin talks to autism researcher Helen Tager-Flusberg about how autism is studied, the findings from decades of research, and what people–especially those who are pregnant–should do when they experience pain or fever. Plus, we dig into guidance behind using leucovorin to treat autism.

