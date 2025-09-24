© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Autism researcher breaks down Trump’s claims on Tylenol

By Berly McCoy,
Sydney LupkinBrent Baughman
Published September 24, 2025 at 3:07 PM EDT
President Trump (R), alongside Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (L), speaks about autism.
SAUL LOEB
/
Getty Images
President Trump (R), alongside Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (L), speaks about autism.

On Monday, the Trump administration linked the use of Tylenol with rising autism rates, but science doesn't support that claim. Guest host Sydney Lupkin talks to autism researcher Helen Tager-Flusberg about how autism is studied, the findings from decades of research, and what people–especially those who are pregnant–should do when they experience pain or fever. Plus, we dig into guidance behind using leucovorin to treat autism.

Interested in more science behind the headlines? Email us your question at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy, edited by Brent Baughman and fact checked by Tyler Jones. The audio engineer was Patrick Murray.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPRNPR Podcasts
Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.
Sydney Lupkin
Sydney Lupkin is the pharmaceuticals correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Sydney Lupkin
Brent Baughman
Brent Baughman is a senior producer in the Programming division at NPR, where he works on new and existing podcasts.
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now