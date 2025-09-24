© 2025 WRVO Public Media
How Jane Street’s secret billion-dollar trade unraveled

By Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi,
Mary ChildsJess JiangEric Mennel
Published September 24, 2025 at 3:06 PM EDT
Punit Paranjpe
/
Getty Images

On Wall Street, fortunes are often won and lost with the tiniest advantages. And for the past few years, one trading firm has stood out from the rest for both huge profits and careful secrecy — Jane Street Group.

But last year, one of Jane Street's biggest and most lucrative trading strategies was unexpectedly revealed in a Manhattan courtroom. The news ricocheted around the world. It drew the attention of competitors and regulatory agencies, destabilized billions of dollars worth of trades, and called into question some of the most fundamental strategies in global finance. 

This episode was hosted by Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi and Mary Childs. It was produced by Eric Mennel, with production help from Sam Yellowhorse Kesler and Cooper Katz-McKim. It was edited by Jess Jiang. Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez. Planet Money's executive producer is Alex Goldmark.

Music: SourceAudio - "Cyber Crime," "Falling Apart 2," "Dark Shop," "Heavy Trip," "Monster," "Day Dreamer," and "Best Part"

