New York declares drought warning across much of the North Country

WRVO | By David Sommerstein (NCPR)
Published September 25, 2025 at 5:40 AM EDT
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

State officials have upgraded drought conditions in most of the North Country to a "drought warning". A "drought watch" is in effect for the rest of the state.

In a press release, Governor Kathy Hochul and the state Department of Environmental Conservation asked residents to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks, including those who use private wells.

Much of the state is experiencing near-record dry conditions this summer. The National Weather Service is reporting precipitation two to eight inches below average. Even though rain is in the short-term forecast, meteorologists say it will bring "a minimal likelihood of significant relief from dry conditions."

A drought warning is the second of four levels of advisories. Voluntary water conservation is strongly encouraged, as is making contingency plans if water runs out.
