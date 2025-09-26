West Nile virus case confirmed in Ontario County

A resident in Ontario County has a confirmed case of West Nile virus, the county's Public Health Department said Wednesday.

According to health department officials, the resident was bitten by an infected mosquito in the northern Finger Lakes region.

"Mosquitoes are still active, and we urge the public to 'Fight the Bite' until a heavy frost," Kate Ott, the director of Ontario Public Health, said in a statement. "We are encouraging the public to be aware of mosquitoes, use insect repellent, wear long sleeves when outdoors, and eliminate standing water around homes."

The virus is primarily spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. The health department said while most people experience no symptoms, some may develop fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. In rare cases, the virus can lead to serious illnesses such as encephalitis or meningitis.

Health officials advise residents to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms.

For more information about the virus, click here.

