Why sea level rise after 2050 is a mystery

By Rebecca Hersher,
Emily KwongHannah Chinn
Published September 30, 2025 at 11:37 AM EDT
Drone view of houses in Summer Haven, a community in northeast Florida. Sea level rise along Florida's Atlantic Coast is projected to be different than along the Gulf Coast, or the Pacific, in part because of factors like ocean currents, melting ice sheets, and oil extraction.
Aerial_Views
/
Getty Images
Drone view of houses in Summer Haven, a community in northeast Florida. Sea level rise along Florida's Atlantic Coast is projected to be different than along the Gulf Coast, or the Pacific, in part because of factors like ocean currents, melting ice sheets, and oil extraction.

How high will the ocean rise under climate change? By 2050, scientists have a pretty good idea. But why does it matter where you live? And what can humans do to slow it down?

NPR climate correspondent reporter Rebecca Hersher talks to co-host Emily Kwong about how that future will play out in different parts of the country.

This story is part of Nature Quest, our monthly segment that brings you a question from a Short Waver who is noticing a change in the world around them. This question comes from Peter Lansdale in Santa Cruz, Calif. 

Read more of Rebecca Hersher's reporting about climate change, flooding, and disaster response here.

To see what the future of the ocean will look like where you live, check out NOAA's Sea Level Rise Viewer.

Have an environment-based question you want us to investigate on the next Nature Quest? Email us your question at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn. It was edited by our showrunner, Rebecca Ramirez, and Berly McCoy. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Jimmy Keeley was the audio engineer. Sam Paulson wrote and composed our Nature Quest theme music.

Rebecca Hersher
Rebecca Hersher (she/her) is a reporter on NPR's Science Desk, where she reports on outbreaks, natural disasters, and environmental and health research. Since coming to NPR in 2011, she has covered the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, embedded with the Afghan army after the American combat mission ended, and reported on floods and hurricanes in the U.S. She's also reported on research about puppies. Before her work on the Science Desk, she was a producer for NPR's Weekend All Things Considered in Los Angeles.
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Hannah Chinn
Hannah Chinn (they/them) is a producer on NPR's science podcast Short Wave. Prior to joining Short Wave, they produced Good Luck Media's inaugural "climate thriller" podcast. Before that, they worked on Spotify & Gimlet Media shows such as Conviction, How to Save a Planet and Reply All. Previous pit stops also include WHYY, as well as Willamette Week and The Philadelphia Inquirer. In between, they've worked a number of non-journalism gigs at various vintage stores, coffee shops and haunted houses.
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
