© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protesters call on Hochul to drop plans for more nuclear plants in New York

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published October 1, 2025 at 5:57 AM EDT
Activists protest outside the Syracuse Marriott Downtown, where a summit on nuclear energy was held this week
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Activists protest outside the Syracuse Marriott Downtown, where a summit on nuclear energy was held this week

Environmental advocates and members of the Haudenosaunee are blasting Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to develop and build a new nuclear energy power plant in upstate New York, and held a protest outside a two-day summit on nuclear energy in Syracuse this week.

Jeanne Shenandoah of the Onondaga Nation joined the group, hoping Hochul listens to the voices of those opposed to the nuclear energy plan, which she called a danger in the future.

"I just shudder to think we have no idea,” said Shenandoah. “We have absolutely no idea what our children, the future people, and the animals and the plants, what they're going to have to live with. We just don't know. It's just dangerous, and it's scary, and it needs to be stopped.”

Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO

State officials and leaders in the nuclear energy industry are meeting in Syracuse this week to look at establishing an “ecosystem” that would support nuclear power and make the state a hub for the nuclear industry. Officials say nuclear power will help the state meet its goal of eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from the state’s electric grid by 2040.

“It's no better than fossil fuels,” said Hilary-Anne Coppola, a community organizer who works closely with the Onondaga Nation. “It's not a magic pill that will save us from climate collapse. It's not a magic pill that will meet all the energy demands that New York state is planning for, with new industries coming here that are going to guzzle water and guzzle electricity.”

Coppola said the choice to move ahead with nuclear energy doesn’t align with New York’s climate goals.

“We want the governor, NYSERDA, the whole state to uplift the climate law that New York state worked so hard to pass,” she said. “That means renewable energy, renewable. That's wind, that's solar, that's geothermal, that's battery storage, that's grid infrastructure updates. That's what the people want!”

David Arquette of the Mohawk Nation of Akwesasne left activists with one question.

“Do we want to save our aging Nuclear plants, or save Mother Earth?” he asked. “The Haudenosaunee choose Mother Earth.”
Tags
Regional NewsNew York Public News Network
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ellen Abbott
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now