We make a board game

We want to make a board game. It must, of course, teach the world about economics. It must be fun. It'd be nice if it sold lots of copies! How hard could that be!? (Monopoly and Catan are hugely popular and basically little economy simulators, after all.)

Well, turns out, it's quite hard!

We're in a golden age of tabletop games. Thirty years ago there were around 800 new games each year. Now it is more like 5,000. Just a handful of those get to be hits.

In the first episode of our new series, Planet Money sets forth on an epic quest to beat the odds.

