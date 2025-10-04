Syracuse football falls to SMU 31-18

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Jennings passed for 285 yards and a career-high four touchdowns as SMU beat Syracuse 31-18 in the Mustangs' ACC opener on Saturday afternoon.

Jennings, who completed 29 of 35 passes with one interception, threw scoring passes of 15 yards to Yamir Knight, 16 yards to RJ Maryland, 14 yards to Derrick McFall and 9 yards to Jordan Hudson as SMU (3-2, 1-0 ACC) broke to a 31-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Sam Keltner added a 26-yard field goal for SMU after the Mustangs' Brandon Miyazono intercepted Rickie Collins.

Collins ran for a 6-yard touchdown and threw an 11-yard TD pass to Johntay Cook II for Syracuse (3-3, 1-2), which dropped its second straight game since losing quarterback Steve Angeli to a season-ending Achilles injury during the second half of the Orange's 34-21 road upset of Clemson on Sept. 20.

Collins, making his second straight start, was 22-of-45 passing for 279 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Each interception came inside SMU's 20-yard line.

Syracuse's Tripp Woody kicked a 38-yard field goal, and David Omopariola tackled SMU's Dramekco Green in the end zone for a safety.

The takeaway

Syracuse: The Orange had gone eight consecutive periods without scoring a touchdown before Collins' scramble early in the fourth quarter.

SMU: The Mustangs went in ranked 134th in the FBS allowing 334.5 passing yards and gave up a season-low 279.

Up next

Syracuse, off next weekend, will host Pitt on Oct. 18.

SMU will host Stanford next Saturday.

