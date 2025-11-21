© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Report shows Thanksgiving dinner costs down this year

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published November 21, 2025 at 5:01 AM EST
The American Farm Bureau Federation said the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is down this year, thanks in large part to turkey prices.
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
The American Farm Bureau Federation said the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is down this year, thanks in large part to turkey prices.

While the prices at the grocery store may be staggering, there’s a sliver of good news this Thanksgiving.

A Wells Fargo report shows even though the cost of food is up, the price of a Thanksgiving dinner is down about 2-3%. The average cost for a family of six lands at about $48. The report contradicts a report from the USDA that shows that wholesale turkey prices have jumped 40% this year.

Pat Penfield, a professor of supply chain practice at Syracuse University, said planning ahead can help curb overall costs this holiday season.

"Right now, there's a lot of promotions that these supermarket and grocery chains are offering, and I think just the earlier you shop, probably the better price that you can get,” Penfield said. “If you wait until the last minute, you're probably going to pay more."

Wells Fargo said estimated retail prices for turkeys are down 3.7%, and average costs for some sides like dinner rolls, cranberries, and stuffing are also down.

Penfield said shopping store brands can be a good strategy, and keep an eye out for “shrinkflation.”

"You really have to look at your packages to make sure that you kind of see what's happening,” he said. “I've been caught in this situation where again I thought, 'Oh my God. This is still the same price.' But when you look at it, it's like five ounces less."

Penfield said several supermarket chains are also offering a meal you can purchase all together that could help contain your costs.
Tags
Regional NewsThanksgivinggroceries
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
Related Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now