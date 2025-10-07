© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Walmart takes aim at artificial dyes in food

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published October 7, 2025 at 4:54 AM EDT
More companies are eliminating artificial food dyes from their products.
Jessica Cain
/
Jessica Cain
More companies are eliminating artificial food dyes from their products.

Walmart is planning to remove synthetic food dyes and 30 other ingredients from its store brands by the beginning of 2027. It’s a move experts say seems to be largely consumer driven.

David Just is a behavioral economist and the Susan Eckert Lynch Professor in Science and Business at Cornell. He said Walmart’s decision shows customers care about this issue.

"When Walmart's doing it, it tells you that this issue has reached middle America,” he said. “This is not just a small group anymore that's pushing for these types of changes."

Just said Walmart customers are price sensitive, so he thinks the company will be able to make the changes without passing on large price changes to consumers. But customers may see some changes in products.

"If it was intended to make it look like a natural product, then it's probably going to be a very subtle effect,” he said. “Whereas, if it's green ketchup that was dyed green to make it attractive to kids, well, yeah, this could have an impact to how vibrant that color is."

And Just said, while you probably won’t notice any big difference in your health due to Walmart’s switches, it doesn’t hurt to be safe.

"We don't have any screaming red flags that this is going to be dangerous, and people should not consume these (products)," Just said. "What we have are a couple of strange correlations and interactions that have appeared now and again in the literature that make you wonder if this is the best alternative."

Some other companies like Pepsi and Nestle are already limiting or eliminating artificial food dyes. And Just said if a large retailer like Walmart is doing this, it’s likely we’ll see more companies following its lead.
Tags
Regional NewsWalmartphysical health
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now