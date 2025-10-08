© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Mannion calls for bipartisan solution to government shutdown

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published October 8, 2025 at 5:03 AM EDT
Congressman John W. Mannion (NY-22) outside his Washington, D.C. office
Office of Congressman John W. Mannion 
Congressman John W. Mannion (NY-22) outside his Washington, D.C. office

Central New York Rep. John Mannion (D-Geddes) said he and his staff are working without pay at his three offices to help his constituents while the government is shut down. During a telephone town hall Tuesday, he called on Republicans to come to the table and negotiate.

"The truth is that Republicans currently control the White House and both houses of Congress, and with that comes the responsibility to govern, and governing includes negotiating," Mannion said.

Mannion said his goal is to lower health care costs, including extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits and restoring some of the Medicaid cuts made earlier this year.

He said 250,000 people in his district rely on Medicaid, and the proposed cuts will drive up costs for everyone.

"Hospitals are already stretched,” he said. “They're already preparing for these cuts, and by doing so, they have to cut services, make difficult decisions. Their staff is stretched thin."

Mannion also said he will fight to make sure furloughed workers and members of the military receive any pay that was missed as a result of the shutdown.
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
