Mannion calls for bipartisan solution to government shutdown

Central New York Rep. John Mannion (D-Geddes) said he and his staff are working without pay at his three offices to help his constituents while the government is shut down. During a telephone town hall Tuesday, he called on Republicans to come to the table and negotiate.

"The truth is that Republicans currently control the White House and both houses of Congress, and with that comes the responsibility to govern, and governing includes negotiating," Mannion said.

Mannion said his goal is to lower health care costs, including extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits and restoring some of the Medicaid cuts made earlier this year.

He said 250,000 people in his district rely on Medicaid, and the proposed cuts will drive up costs for everyone.

"Hospitals are already stretched,” he said. “They're already preparing for these cuts, and by doing so, they have to cut services, make difficult decisions. Their staff is stretched thin."

Mannion also said he will fight to make sure furloughed workers and members of the military receive any pay that was missed as a result of the shutdown.